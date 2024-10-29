Austin Reaves News: Scores 23 in loss to Phoenix

Reaves notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Suns.

Reaves has reached the 20-point mark in two of his four outings this season, and coincidentally, both have come against the Suns. Firmly entrenched as the Lakers' best scoring weapon behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves is enjoying a strong start to the campaign with averages of 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 48 percent from three-point range.