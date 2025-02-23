Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Lacks return timeline

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said prior to Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Suns that Dosunmu (shoulder) is "pretty sore" and is without a timeline for a return, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu injured his left shoulder in Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks, prompting the Bulls to rule him out for Saturday's contest. With Donovan noting that Dosunmu has "instability in his shoulder that he has to stay on top of," the fourth-year guard seems destined to sit out Monday's game in Philadelphia before the Bulls re-evaluate him upon returning to Chicago. While Dosunmu was sidelined Saturday along with Patrick Williams (quadricep) -- who is expected to miss at least two weeks -- Kevin Huerter (30 minutes) and Julian Phillips (24 minutes) saw the most notable boosts in playing time.