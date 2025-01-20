Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 12:50pm

Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Dosunmu, who recently returned from a 10-game absence with a calf injury, has played in three straight games for the Bulls. He played 32 minutes Sunday against Portland for the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Bulls will likely want to see how his calf responded to the increased workload before finalizing his status for Monday. Coby White (ankle) has already been ruled out, Lonzo Ball (knee) is questionable and Zach LaVine (knee) is expected to play.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
