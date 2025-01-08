Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ready to begin ramping up

Head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Dosunmu (calf) is ready to begin ramping up his activity, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dosunmu has been recovering from a right calf strain since Dec. 26. While it's encouraging to hear he's ready to increase his activity during his rehab, there remains no clear timetable for his return to game action. Dosunmu will also be on a minutes restriction once he's able to play. Until the 24-year-old is ready to get back on the floor, Josh Giddey, Coby White and Zach LaVine should continue dominating playmaking responsibilities for the Bulls.