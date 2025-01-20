Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Monday

Dosunmu (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Bulls will hold Dosunmu out Monday due to calf injury management, so it's reasonable for fantasy managers to expect him to return in Thursday's matchup with the Warriors. With Lonzo Ball (knee) available and Coby White (ankle) out against the Clippers, the former should take on a heavier load of ball-handling duties, and Dalen Terry is a candidate for more playing time off Chicago's bench.