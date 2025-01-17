Ayo Dosunmu News: Good to go Friday

Dosunmu (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

After making his return from a 10-game absence with a calf injury Wednesday against Atlanta, Dosunmu is good to go for the Bulls on Friday as well. The 25-year-old logged 25 minutes off Chicago's bench in his first game back against the Hawks, so it's reasonable for fantasy managers to expect Dosunmu to handle a similar amount of playing time against Charlotte as he looks to become further removed from the injury.