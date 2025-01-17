Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Dosunmu (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

After making his return from a 10-game absence with a calf injury Wednesday against Atlanta, Dosunmu is good to go for the Bulls on Friday as well. The 25-year-old logged 25 minutes off Chicago's bench in his first game back against the Hawks, so it's reasonable for fantasy managers to expect Dosunmu to handle a similar amount of playing time against Charlotte as he looks to become further removed from the injury.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now