Ayo Dosunmu News: Leads bench with 10 points

Dosunmu racked up 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Nets.

Dosunmu has scored in double digits in each of has last three outings and has logged seven or more rebounds in two of them. The 2021 second-round pick is expected to take on a slightly larger role due to Lonzo Ball being sidelined with a sprained right wrist. Over his last three regular-season games, Dosunmu has averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 27.7 minutes per game.