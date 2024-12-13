Bam Adebayo News: Monster double-double
Adebayo ended Thursday's 114-104 victory over the Raptors with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes.
Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring Thursday, but there's no question Adebayo stood out due to his impressive two-way play in this comfortable victory. The star big man has recorded four double-doubles in a row while dishing out at least five assists in each of those contests. Furthermore, Adebayo has seven double-doubles and one triple-double across his past 10 games, averaging 16.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now