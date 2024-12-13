Bam Adebayo News: Monster double-double

Adebayo ended Thursday's 114-104 victory over the Raptors with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring Thursday, but there's no question Adebayo stood out due to his impressive two-way play in this comfortable victory. The star big man has recorded four double-doubles in a row while dishing out at least five assists in each of those contests. Furthermore, Adebayo has seven double-doubles and one triple-double across his past 10 games, averaging 16.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in that span.