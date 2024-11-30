Bam Adebayo News: Records triple-double

Adebayo racked up 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 16 shots to score 14 points. However, fantasy managers won't be too worried about his lack of efficiency if he can continue to put up outstanding numbers in other categories like he did Friday. This was Adebayo's first triple-double of the season, and he also has notched five double-doubles in 13 outings since the beginning of November.