Bam Adebayo News: Won't play against Washington

Adebayo is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards due to rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale due to the Heat already being locked into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Anderson will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Adebayo should be able to return to action for Wednesday's Play-In game against Chicago.