Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Won't play against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Adebayo is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards due to rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale due to the Heat already being locked into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Anderson will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Adebayo should be able to return to action for Wednesday's Play-In game against Chicago.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now