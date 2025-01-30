Baylor Scheierman News: Nails six threes in G League

Scheierman posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 125-95 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Scheierman was sent down to the G League on Tuesday after logging a healthy DNP during the Celtics' 114-112 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Scheierman finished Wednesday's G League contest as the game's leading scorer, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc. The rookie first-round pick has connected on at least four three-pointers over his last four G League outings. He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals over 36.0 minutes per game in the G League this season.