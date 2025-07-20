Ben Gregg News: Solid outing in Summer League

Gregg recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 Summer League win over the Hawks.

Gregg put together his best outing at Summer League in the team's final game, being one of four Celtics players to score in double figures. The undrafted rookie figures to spend his season in the G League as he remains without a contract.