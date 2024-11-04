Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Injury: Officially out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Simmons won't play in the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set after posting four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pistons. This marks Simmons' second absence of the season, both coming during back-to-back sets, and he remains on a minutes limit when healthy, playing between 24 and 26 minutes in each of his first six appearances this season.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
