Ben Simmons Injury: Officially out Wednesday

Simmons (back/calf) will not play Wednesday against Detroit, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons will now miss a fourth consecutive game due to injury and 11th overall this season. With D'Angelo Russell (lower leg) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) also out, the Nets appear to be thin at the guard position, likely having to heavily rely on Reece Breckman, Keon Johnson and Ziaire Williams until one of the three return. The next opportunity for Simmons to suit up will be Friday against Denver.