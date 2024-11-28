Ben Simmons News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Simmons ended Wednesday's 127-117 victory over the Suns with 14 points (7-8 FG), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Simmons turned back the clock with this impressive performance, missing just one of his eight shots from the field while finishing just one board and two assists away from a triple-double. The Nets need Simmons to step his game up on offense, and it seems the issue is a lack of confidence rather than an issue with his efficiency. Simmons is averaging just 5.9 points per game this season, but he's also shooting a solid 58.8 percent from the floor.