Bennedict Mathurin News: Strong season continues

Mathurin had 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mathurin recorded his fifth double-double of the season, scoring at least 20 points for the 10th time. Much to the relief of Pacers fans, Mathurin has been able to deliver on some of his potential, currently averaging 18.6 points per game, adding 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers. It appears he has entrenched himself as a member of the starting lineup, something that can only be a good thing when it comes to his long-term value.