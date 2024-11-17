Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Leaves early with facial injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 7:26am

Coulibality left Sunday's 124-104 loss to the Pistons early after taking an elbow to the mouth and didn't return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly exited in the fourth quarter, and head coach Brian Keefe said postgame that the second-year wing was just being checked as a precaution after taking an elbow to the face. He finished Sunday's contest with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes. Though Coulibaly wasn't able to return to the game, his status for Monday's game against the Knicks doesn't look to be in major jeopardy.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now