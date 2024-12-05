Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly News: Rough shooting night in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Coulibaly provided four points (0-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 137-101 loss to the Mavericks.

It was a dreadful showing on offense by Coulibaly, who was totally off the mark Thursday and failed to make a single field goal, but he did record three steals to somewhat salvage his night. While Coulibaly put together an encouraging start to the season, he's now shooting a miserable 21.7 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from downtown over his last seven games, a cold spell in which he's averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.6 minutes per contest. However, the minutes should remain somewhat high for the 2023 No. 7 overall pick as he tries to find his identity offensively on the reeling Wizards, who have now lost 16 straight games as they continue to rebuild.

