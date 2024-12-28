Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly News: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 10:51pm

Coulibaly supplied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Coulibaly filled the stat sheet Saturday. The second-year Frenchman recorded at least two tallies in five of the six major categories, and he didn't shy from the bigger offensive responsibility he had to carry due to the absence of Jordan Poole (hip). Coulibaly endured a rough patch between late November and early December, but he's been turning things around of late. He has 17 or more points in six of his last seven contests.

