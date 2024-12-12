Blake Hinson News: Excels off bench in G League loss

Hinson finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 120-117 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Hinson reached the 20-point threshold for the first time through 12 appearances this season and did so in an efficient manner. He's scored in double figures in five of his last seven games, which is a refreshing sight after the 24-year-old was held to eight points in three of his first five matchups.