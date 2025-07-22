Blake Wesley News: Joining Portland

Wesley and the Trail Blazers agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Wesley, who was recently waived by the Wizards, was scooped up quickly by Portland. Wesley spent the past three seasons in San Antonio where he accumulated career regular-season averages of 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds on 40.9 percent shooting from the field. He'll be facing an uphill battle for playing time in Portland, however.