Blake Wesley News: Waived by Washington

Wesley was waived by the Wizards on Saturday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wesley was acquired by the Wizards in the deal that sent Kelly Olynyk (heel) to the Spurs, but the guard won't suit up for Washington. He averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 11.8 minutes across 58 games during the 2024-25 season. Still just 22 years old, Wesley will likely land another opportunity, though it may come in the form of a two-way contract or a G League role.