Bobby Portis News: Solid two-way play Thursday

Portis totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Nets.

Portis has been trusted with a more prominent offensive role due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), but the veteran has stepped up and has been playing at a high level in recent games. Even though Portis ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his third consecutive double-double, his scoring numbers are worth highlighting in their own right. as Portis has posted at least 18 points in five of his last seven appearances regardless of whether he's coming off the bench or starting.