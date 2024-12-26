Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Solid two-way play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Portis totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Nets.

Portis has been trusted with a more prominent offensive role due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), but the veteran has stepped up and has been playing at a high level in recent games. Even though Portis ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his third consecutive double-double, his scoring numbers are worth highlighting in their own right. as Portis has posted at least 18 points in five of his last seven appearances regardless of whether he's coming off the bench or starting.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now