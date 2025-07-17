Bobi Klintman News: Leads all scorers with 20 points
Klintman produced 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's Summer League 108-88 win over the Heat.
Klintman tallied a game-high 20 points Thursday, also providing a full stat line. The 2024 second-rounder is hoping to find more consistent playing time with the Pistons in 2025-26, but the additions of Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson will likely make it difficult for Klintman to begin the season in Detroit's rotation.
