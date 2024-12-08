Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Questionable Sunday

Bogdanovic (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic was a late addition to the injury report while he deals with a left quad contusion. The 32-year-old has appeared in three consecutive outings for Atlanta, during which he averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals across 26.7 minutes per game off the bench. If Bogdanovic is sidelined, Vit Krejci and Kobe Bufkin are candidates for increased playing time.