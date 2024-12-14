Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Bogdanovic (quadriceps) has been cleared for Saturdays' NBA Cup Semifinals versus the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Bogdanovic was listed as probable entering the game. It is his second straight game playing through a quadriceps injury. He compiled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3PT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Hawks 108-100 quarterfinals victory over the Knicks. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran wing to take on his usual role off the bench.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
