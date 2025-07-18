Bogoljub Markovic News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Markovic finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 18 minutes during Friday's 93-92 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Markovic missed only three shots during his limited time off the bench. The Serbian import got it done on both ends of the floor, finishing his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League on a high note.