Boogie Ellis News: Scores 23 in SL loss

Ellis tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 89-85 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Ellis tied Rob Dillingham for a game-high 23 points in Wednesday's close loss. He's been suiting up for the Suns this summer after spending last season in the G League with both the Indiana Mad Ants and Stockton Kings.