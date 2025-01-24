Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Injury: Practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 1:38pm

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Beal (ankle) was active during Friday's practice, and the club is hopeful he'll play Saturday against Washington, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal will look to return to game action against his former squad after missing Wednesday's win over Brooklyn due to a left ankle sprain. The veteran swingman has missed three of the club's last four outings, and over his last five appearances off the bench, Beal has averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per contest.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
