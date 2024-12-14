Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Beal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal missed Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz after experiencing swelling on his knee, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Beal is unable to suit up, then Royce O'Neale would probably remain in the starting lineup at one of the forward spots alongside Kevin Durant. Beal is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game in four appearances in December.

