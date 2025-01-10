Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal News: Leads team with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Beal contributed 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over Atlanta.

Beal found himself with the second unit for the third consecutive game. The veteran's demotion is confusing, as Ryan Dunn isn't playing well enough to fend off competition for the role. The underlying cause could stem from rumors of tension in Phoenix's locker room and speculation about a potential trade on the horizon. Those who depend on Beal for production will need to monitor the situation as the trade deadline approaches.

