Branden Carlson News: Makes return in garbage time

Carlson (concussion) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one turnover while playing the final four minutes of Sunday's 130-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Carlson hadn't played for the Thunder or the G League's Oklahoma City Blue since Dec. 10 after entering the concussion protocol, but he received the green light to suit up Sunday after having missed the NBA club's last three contests. His appearance was contained to the waning minutes of a blowout, and the rookie will likely continue to see most of his playing time with the Thunder in such scenarios throughout the season.