Branden Carlson News: Posts double-double in G League

Carlson played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 109-97 win over the Legends and logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Carlson was dominant in his debut with the Blue as he racked up new season-high totals in points, three-pointers made and assists. Thursday's performance also served as the 25-year-old's second double-double of the season in just four games played.