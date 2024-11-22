Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Carlson played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 109-97 win over the Legends and logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Carlson was dominant in his debut with the Blue as he racked up new season-high totals in points, three-pointers made and assists. Thursday's performance also served as the 25-year-old's second double-double of the season in just four games played.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now