Branden Carlson News: Pours in 23 points in SL win
Carlson racked up 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 92-75 Summer League win over the Magic.
Carlson made his Las Vegas Summer League debut Tuesday, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer. The big man tied the game-high mark in three-pointers while matching the team lead in rebounds. He was also the only player on the Thunder to record multiple blocks.
