Branden Carlson News: Scores 12 in SL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Carlson closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Carlson delivered a solid showing Thursday despite his team shooting just 31.8 percent from the field. He logged significant minutes throughout Summer League and re-signed with the Thunder on a two-way contract July 8.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
