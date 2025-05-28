Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski Injury: Undergoes wrist surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 6:01pm

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Podziemski underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

It's unclear when Podziemski picked up the left wrist injury, though it isn't likely to impact his status ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The 22-year-old guard had a fairly productive second season, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.8 minutes per game in 64 regular-season appearances (33 starts). He also recorded 44.5/37.2/75.8 shooting splits during that span.

