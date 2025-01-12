Brandin Podziemski Injury: Without clear return date

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Podziemski (abdomen) has started running at full speed but isn't considered close to returning to game action, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski has been sidelined for the Warriors' last seven games due to an abdominal strain he suffered in a Dec. 28 win over the Suns. The injury has further sullied a disappointing sophomore season for Podziemski, who was expected to move into a larger role in 2024-25 following the departure of Klay Thompson. Through 30 appearances (eight starts) this season, Podziemski is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from downtown.