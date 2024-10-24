Brandin Podziemski News: Fails to score in victory

Podziemski finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Podziemski was a candidate to start this season after the departure of Klay Thompson but came off the bench in Golden State's regular-season opener. However, the 21-year-old guard's 25 minutes played suggest he will still be heavily featured in the backcourt rotation. Podziemski also posted a team-high plus-34 point differential without scoring.