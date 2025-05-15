Brandin Podziemski News: Lands playoff-high 28 points

Podziemski notched 28 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Podziemski stepped up on the offensive end, scoring a playoff-high 28 points. With Stephen Curry (hamstring) sidelined once again, Podziemski was able to shoulder more of the scoring load, albeit in a losing effort. After a slow start to the season, Podziemski found his footing in the Warriors' scheme, averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 three-pointers over the final 27 games.