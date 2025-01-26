Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski News: Scores 17 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Podziemski produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers.

At times, it seemed as if Podziemski was the only Golden State player trying to mount a comeback in the second half. The second-year guard has settled into a bench role but has been productive, tallying 27 total points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in his two games since returning from a lengthy 12-game absence last Thursday, Jan. 23.

