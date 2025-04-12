Brandon Boston Injury: Won't play Sunday

Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Boston will end up missing the Pelicans' final 30 games of the regular season due to a fractured left ankle that he suffered in early February. The 2021 second-round pick played a meaningful role in the Pelicans' rotation prior to the injury. He'll finish his first regular season in New Orleans averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes per game across 42 outings (10 starts).