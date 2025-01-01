Brandon Boston News: Drops 14 points Wednesday

Boston finished Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Heat with 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes.

Boston led the bench unit with 14 points, continuing to make the most of what are now, limited opportunities. He stepped into a major role earlier in the season but with the roster getting healthier by the week, his playing time has subsequently dipped. Nonetheless, it has been a fantastic learning experience for Boston, allowing him to prove he belongs in the NBA.