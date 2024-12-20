Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston News: Game-high three steals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Boston totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 loss to the Rockets.

Boston struggled with efficiency Thursday, though he led the Pelicans' bench in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in steals. The 23-year-old has delivered a career-best season while seeing a sizable uptick in playing time due to injuries. Over his last five games, Boston has averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.6 minutes per contest.

Brandon Boston
New Orleans Pelicans
