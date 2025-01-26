Brandon Boston News: Inactive for fourth straight game

Boston (coach's decision) was inactive Saturday in the Pelicans' 123-92 loss to the Hornets.

After making his Pelicans debut Oct. 29 and appearing in New Orleans' ensuing 38 games, Boston has been a healthy inactive for each of the last four contests. Even though he had been on his way out of the rotation before the recent string of inactive statuses, Boston likely would have been available off the bench if he hadn't been approaching his limit of 50 active games for the season as a two-way player. The Pelicans could move Boston off his two-way deal and convert him to a standard NBA contract in the near future, but until that happens, expect the team to be judicious with his usage since he can be active for just 11 more games under his current contract.