Brandon Boston News: Intriguing performance Friday

Boston posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 125-118 victory over the Pacers.

Boston came from nowhere to score a season-high 14 points, taking advantage of the fact the Pelicans are without a number of key components. Having struggled to carve out a consistent role throughout his career, Boston may be about to embark on a crucial multi-game stretch. The Pelicans roster is likely to remain as is for at least the next week, opening up some minutes for the likes of Boston. He is someone who should be monitored just in case the talent finally shows through.