Brandon Ingram News: Pours in 33 to tip off season

Ingram provided 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Bulls.

The 27-year-old forward has a strong start to what could be his final season in New Orleans. Ingram is set to be a free agent next offseason, and his primary focus in 2024-25 could be on staying healthy -- he hasn't played more than 64 games in a season since he was a teenage rookie with the Lakers in 2016-17. Ingram's usage could also see a spike early in the current campaign after Dejounte Murray suffered a fractured left hand Wednesday, an injury that figures to keep him out for at least four weeks. Ingram has averaged better than 20.0 points, 5.0 boards and 5.0 assists in each of the last three seasons, but things seem to be lining up for him to potentially put together career-best numbers in 2024-25.