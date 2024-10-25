Brandon Miller Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week

Miller (hip), who has been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Hawks, will be re-evaluated in one week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Miller sustained a left glute strain in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Rockets and will miss time at least a week. In the 21-year-old's absence, Tre Mann will likely see an uptick in playing time along with Cody Martin and Seth Curry. Josh Green is another candidate for increased minutes, but he's currently sidelined by Achilles soreness.