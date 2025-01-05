Brandon Miller News: Dominates from deep in return
Miller finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes.
Miller returned to the court Sunday after missing Charlotte's last three games due to an ankle injury, and returned in a big way by leading all players in threes made to go along with a team-high-tying point total. Miller has connected on six or more threes in six contests this season, doing so for the first time since Dec. 3. Miller has surpassed the 20-point mark in eight of his last 10 outings, though he has missed six of the last eight games for Charlotte while dealing with injuries.
