Brandon Miller News: Drops 32 on Milwaukee

Miller amassed 32 points (11-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

The second-year wing delivered his first double-double of the season while topping 30 points for the second straight game. Miller has drained at least three three-pointers in nine of 11 November games, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.6 steals, and his usage doesn't figure to shrink any time soon, as LaMelo Ball is the only other healthy and reliable offensive option the Hornets have right now.