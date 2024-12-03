Brandon Miller News: Lights it up from deep to lead team

Miller ended with 34 points (12-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Miller was on fire from three in Tuesday's defeat, leading all players in scoring and threes made while finishing as the lone player on either team to surpass the 30-point mark. Miller has been strong from three this season, connecting on at least seven threes in four outings. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in three contests, all of which have taken place over his last six games.